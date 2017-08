You’re invited to join South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings on his second “Ride the Riding” bike tour.

Cannings says the route is long but not too gruelling.

He starts August 22nd in the Okanagan and stops through the Boundary, Rossland, Trail, Fruitvale, Castlegar, Slocan Valley, and ends in Crescent Valley August 30th.

He’ll be taking time to meet with constituents at all of his stops.