One of our local MLA’s is applauding the BC Government’s decision to end grizzly bear trophy hunting.

Nelson-Creston’s Michelle Mungall says as of November 30 all hunting of grizzlies in the Great Bear Rainforest will stop.

┬áThis fufills one of the NDP’s campaign promises.

Mungall says this will allow the province to collect accurate population data for grizzlies.