A familiar face is returning to the KIJHL’s Castlegar Rebels.

Forward Chris Breese returns to the team for his final season of junior hockey.

Coach Bill Rotheisler says he packs a punch on offence.

Breese spent last season playing Junior A hockey with the Drayton Valley Thunder of the AJHL where he put up 21 points in 54 games.

The Rebels also added forward Reid Wilson and defender Matthew Cooper from the Kootenay Ice Major Midget program.