The evacuation order for Galena Bay has been rescinded.

It was put in place a week ago due to a 250-hectare wildfire in the area that started a month ago.

Evacuation alerts remain in effect at Poplar Creek and between Sitkum Creek and Crescent Bay.

An evacuation order is also still in place for the Nelway area.

A smokey skies bulletin has been reissued for the West Kootenay/Boundary.

After a short reprieve thanks to the rain, smoke is once again drifting through our area.

Meanwhile, boating restrictions have been removed from the Pend d’Oreille river.

They were imposed over the weekend because boats were interfering with air tankers and helicopters.

Boaters are still asked to steer clear of aircraft.