Evacuation order for Galena Bay rescinded
Greg Nesteroff
,
Tuesday, Aug. 15th, 2017
Pond 1 closed at Millennium Park
Wylie Henderson
,
Tuesday, Aug. 15th, 2017
Study yields potential reliability fix for Castlegar's airport
Wylie Henderson
,
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
Keep the Summer Heat with Midas
Kira Rogers
,
Tuesday, Aug. 1st, 2017
Company's Coming | from Culligan water, Beachcomber Hot Tubs and Flaman Fitness in Cranbrook
Kira Rogers
,
Monday, Jul. 31st, 2017
GET HIGHER | with Guillevin International
Kira Rogers
,
Monday, Jul. 31st, 2017
Pond 1 closed at Millennium Park
Wylie Henderson
,
staff
Tuesday, Aug. 15th, 2017
There is one less spot in Castlegar to beat the heat for the time being.
Pond 1 is has been emptied and is closed for maintenance and the Millennium Park swimming ponds until further notice.
The other two ponds remain open.
