Rossland’s RED Mountain Resort is hailing the first phase of their “Fight the Man, Own the Mountain” crowdfunding campaign as a success.

Their fundraising goal was $10 million dollars and they exceeded that mark by several million.

Now the resort is calling on Canadian investors to make good on their pledges to own a portion of the mountain.

In a video released by RED, CEO Howard Katkov explains the benefits of investing.

US investors will likely be able to purchase equity in November.