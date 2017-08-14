The McCormick Creek fire is seen from the air. (Courtesy BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighting personnel continue to make progress on three local wildfires.

The McCormick Creek wildfire is now 40 per cent contained on the Salmo River/Pend d’Oreille side.

All evacuation alerts and orders for the area are still in place and the Nelway Border crossing is closed.

Suppression efforts at the Harrop Creek wildfire have been aided by 22 to 25 mm of rain.

An evacuation alert is still in place for 135 properties near the Kokanee Creek wildfire but that fire also saw a significant amount of rain.

Air and ground crews are tackling that blaze.