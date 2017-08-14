In the KIJHL teams in the Neil Murdoch Division are getting things in order off the ice as they head into a new season.

The Castlegar Rebels have added to their blueline picking up Cordell Boyko from the Golden Rockets.

Boyko had 6 points and 49 penalty minutes in 36 games last year.

And the Nelson Leafs have added a familiar face to their front office.

Lance Morey, father of Leafs defender Zach, is the team’s new General Manager.

He has previously served as Director of Scouting with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors.

Morey scouted a number of Leafs players who were on last year’s roster.