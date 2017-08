The Incomappleux River is seen entering the northeast arm of Upper Arrow Lake at Beaton. (Google Earth photo)

A truck has been recovered from the Incomappleux River but nobody was inside.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says Jared Szabo’s family hired a private contractor.

But while they got the truck out, the 29-year-old from Revelstoke remains missing and presumed drowned.

The truck went over a bank off a logging road near Beaton.

Meanwhile Allan Ellsworth, 53, is also still missing. The Kelowna man was last seen at Trout Lake July 31.