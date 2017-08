The Village of Salmo is clarifying that its residents are not on evacuation alert.

The village said there is a “widespread rumour” that this is the case, but it’s incorrect.

However, Nelway-area residents under evacuation order are being asked to report to the emergency reception centre at the Salmo Valley Youth and Community Centre by 4:30 p.m.

The after hours number for Nelway evacuees is 1-800-663-3416.