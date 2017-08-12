Shambhala says it has decided to end one day early due to the McCormick Creek wildfire.

The music festival issued a statement today after consulting with local government.

“While there is no immediate threat to the festival or its attendees, we believe it to be in everyone’s best interest to allow adequate time to vacate the area safely.

“Programming for Saturday evening will continue as planned, however we encourage guests to make necessary preparations for an efficient exit of the site by getting a head start on packing up their campsite and belongings. Necessary camping equipment may remain in place and can be moved during the exit procedures.”

They are asking guests to begin packing their vehicles, remain sober, designate a driver, remain calm, and plan their route home.

“As there are multiple wildfires in the area local emergency services have asked that everyone head straight home and not to linger in the area,” they added.

The fire remains about 9 km southwest of the festival site and 20 km southwest of Salmo.

In a conference call with media, Cy McConnell of the Southeast Fire Centre said the fire is now estimated at 350 hectares, although it’s been hard to get an accurate read on it because it’s hard to see through all the smoke.

Thirty-seven firefighters are working the blaze, along with four helicopters, six pieces of heavy equipment, and skimmers — small aircraft that take water out of the Pend d’Oreille River and drop it on the fire to cool it off.

“It took a pretty good run along the Salmo River,” he said. “There are fairly large pockets of unburned fuel that crews will try to burn off today.”

The fire continues to burn south of the Salmo River. Although some spot fires were sparked on the north side, they have since been extinguished. Any growth has been to the east.

Regional fire chief Andrew Bellerby said an estimated 19,000 people are on site at Shambhala, between guests, vendors, and staff, and that organizers made the “difficult but correct” decision to close early following two meetings with emergency officials today.

“I can’t state what a difficult decision that was, and how much all the agencies involved appreciate it,” he said. “They have worked incredibly hard this week and followed every recommendation to keep the festival safe. But given the sheer extent of people, it’s not worth taking the risk.”

Festival founder Jimmy Bundschuh said although an evacuation order has not been issued for the festival and the fire remains several kilometers away, “by preparing now we get a jump on tomorrow. When we met this morning we talked about potential for rain tomorrow. We don’t want to go on faith that conditions will change, so we’re preparing now for the exit just to be safe.”

Bundschuh also said that by closing early, people will have time to pack their cars and get a good’s night rest so tomorrow’s departure is orderly.

“Part of the far of us doing this on short notice is that we send people out on the highway unprepared to drive,” he said.

He expected tomorrow’s departure to be no different than the end of any previous festival.

However, he added that there would be a “huge impact” on the festival financially, as craft and food vendors would be out a day of sales. He predicted that at least $500,000 in revenue would be lost.

“It’s a major decision on our part. We’re trusting the [emergency] team that it’s warranted. Public safety is No. 1 to our organization.”

Meanwhile, the evacuation order issued for Nelway today covers 39 properties and has closed Highway 6 to the border crossing. Bellerby said he didn’t know how many people had left their homes or were seeking help from emergency social services.

Norm Parks from the Ministry of Transportation said the Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes ferries will be running 24 hours a day until further notice to help people leave. Traffic control will also be on site at the festival as people exit.