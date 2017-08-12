This map shows the area of the evacuation order and alert.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for Nelway and placed the Shambhala Music Festival on evacuation alert.

It comes after reports that the McCormick Creek wildfire has jumped the Salmo River

towards the festival and is moving east towards Nelway. The fire is now approximately 250 hectares and is “behaving unpredictably,” the RDCK said in a statement this morning.

“BC Wildfire, RCMP, and RDCK are strongly advising that due to the fire increasing in size and threatening properties in the area, that Shambhala Music Festival goers should

ensure they leave adequate time to return home safely.”

The evacuation order includes Bear Road, Pend d’Oreille Road, Rosebud Lake Road, Talbot Road, McCormick Creek Road, and eight Properties on Highway 6.

All affected properties are being visited by the RCMP to ensure this information is being

delivered to property owners. It’s not clear exactly how many of them there are, however.

Previously two homes had been on evacuation order and 23 on evacuation alert.

Highway 6NS is also closed between the US border and the junction of Highway 3.

On Friday, 37 firefighters, four helicopters, and six pieces of heavy equipment were working on the the fire, trying to establish guards on the south and east flanks.

The Shambhala Music Festival began Thursday at the Salmo River Ranch and goes through Sunday, with about 10,000 guests.

Galena fire

Meanwhile, the 250-hectare fire about 5 km east of Galena Bay continues to burn in steep and difficult terrain. As of Friday afternoon, 34 firefighters, two helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment were working to establish a fire guard on the west flank of the fire.

This fire is highly visible from the Galena Bay area and Highway 23. An evacuation alert is in place.