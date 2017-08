Slocan Lake RCMP are asking for your help finding Quinlan Kruse, 16.

He was last seen at his home in Winlaw on Thursday.

He’s six feet tall, 160 pounds, has a slender built, short blonde hair, green eyes, moles on his right cheek and chin, and was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact RCMP at 250-358-2222.