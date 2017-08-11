A local Wildsafe B-C coordinator says the Trail-Rossland area has seen a drop in human/bear conflicts.

Desiree Profili says there were quite a few sightings early this spring but not lately.

Unfortunately our region’s success is not indicative of the provincial picture.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says 8,900 black bear complaints have come in this year which is just about double the number for the same time last year.

Profili says this year yielded a good berry crop so bears haven’t been coming to town for food.

She adds people have been taking measures such as installing electric fencing around their gardens.