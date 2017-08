The Columbia Basin Trust has named this year’s recipients of their energy retrofit program grants.

Twenty-five projects will get funds and eight of those belong to the Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays.

Housing administrator James Suffredine says that means all of their requests were approved.

Four projects are at buildings in Castlegar and one is in Trail, the rest are in the East Kootenay.

They get $301,000 for the eight energy retrofits.