Two properties are now under an evacuation order due to the McCormick Creek wildfire burning 20 kilometres southwest of Salmo.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says it’s being done as a precaution.

The evacuation alert in the area near the fire has been extended from 23 to 25 properties.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Karlie Shaughnessy says crews are tending to the blaze.

The Shambhala Festival is not a part of that alert but could be if the fire expands.