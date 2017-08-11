Hockey season in the Kootenays is just a few weeks away!

In the KIJHL The Grand Forks Border Bruins open their season at home September 8 versus the Fernie Ghostriders.

On the same night the Nelson Leafs host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks for their home opener.

The Hawks host Fernie on the 9th.

The Castlegar Rebels play their first two games on the road, their home opener is on the 15th versus the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on the road for their first three regular season games, their home opener is September 22 against Beaver Valley.

In the BCHL the Trail Smoke Eaters begin their season at home September 8 against the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Selkirk Saints begin their BCIHL season at home against Simon Fraser University October 6.