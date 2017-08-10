Shambhala Music Festival isn't covered by an evacuation alert issued due to the McCormick Creek wildfire, but organizers aren't taking any chances.

Shambhala organizers are briefing festival-goers on the McCormick Creek wildfire burning about 20 km southwest of Salmo.

Twenty-three properties are under an evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Central Kootenay on Wednesday, but the festival grounds at the Salmo River Ranch is not included.

However, Shambhala organizers are taking precautions. They haven’t been available for an interview but issued a statement today.

They’re asking people to make plans to leave early if necessary, which means having a well-rested designated driver at all times.

They’re using social media and distributing old-fashioned handbills to get the word out.

The 20th annual music festival started Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Village of Salmo has established a satellite emergency operations centre.

It’s been set up as a precautionary measure to collaborate and communicate with emergency personnel tending to the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service says when crews first tended to the blaze they found it burning in steep terrain close to power lines and exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour.

Ground crews were relocated to a safer area.

The blaze stands at 75 hectares.