Kootenay West MLA/Children and Families Minister Katrine Conroy (left) celebrates the Waneta Dam sale with Energy Minister Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall (Right).

The MLA for Kootenay West is very happy with a proposed deal which would see BC Hydro buy the remaining two-thirds interest in the Waneta Dam and generating station from Teck Trail Operations.

Katrine Conroy says the deal provides a secure source of power for the region for future generations.

Conroy says it’s the first big move by the provincial government since John Horgan was sworn in as BC’s Premier.

The deal is for $1.2 billion and is pending approval from the BC Utilities Commission.