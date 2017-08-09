This map shows the area under evacuation alert as well as the location of the Shambhala Music Festival.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation alert for the area of McCormick Creek, 20 km southwest of Salmo in the Pend d’Oreille area, west of Highway 6 due to a wildfire.

Twenty-three properties are affected by the alert, and the RDCK says the Shambhala music festival could be threatened by further expansion of this fire. However, the festival, which begins Friday, is not part of the alert.

The wildfire started Tuesday and has grown to an estimated 75 hectares. The BC Wildfire service has 20 firefighters working on the blaze along with four helicopters, four air tankers, and one piece of heavy equipment.

Under an evacuation alert, residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

An updated is expected at 10 a.m. Thursday.