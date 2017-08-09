99.3 The GOAT
Evacuation alert issued near Nelway
Greg Nesteroff
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Edgewood boil notice rescinded
Wylie Henderson
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Columbia Basin Culture Tour set for this weekend
Wylie Henderson
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Edgewood boil notice rescinded
Wylie Henderson
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
The Boil Water Notice for the Edgewood Water System has been rescinded.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay had issued the notice May 31 due to cloudiness in the water.
Water quality is now considered good.
