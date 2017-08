Goose Creek Forge is featuring a group of artists, including Kevin Kratz and Yvonne Vanens Munro, for the Columbia Basin Culture Tour, August 12 & 13, Venue #55.

The ninth annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour happens this weekend.

Lily Andersen with the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance says this year’s tour will be quite the undertaking.

The tour is self-guided so participants can go at their own pace.

It will feature stops at cultural hubs such as museums, art studios and heritage sites throughout the region.

It goes Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.