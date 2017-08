The Southeast Fire Centre is dealing with 45 active wildfires.

Information officer Carlee Kachman says five relatively new ones are in the Granby Provincial Park area.

Most are under one hectare except for one.

A few fires in the Ladybird creek area by Castlegar have been extinguished.

The Southeast Fire Centre has dealt with 231 wildfires this year burning a total of more than 12-thousand hectares.