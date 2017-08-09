Teck Trail Operations says it didn’t really matter to them whether BC Hydro or Fortis bought a two-thirds interest in the Waneta Dam and generating station.

Teck’s Richard Deane says Fortis was aware of BC Hydro’s right of first refusal when they offered to buy the site in May.

Fortis will get a $28 million break fee from Teck as BC Hydro will buy the site for $1.2 billion pending approval from the BC Utilities Commission.

Deane says despite the sale it will remain business as usual at the local smelter.