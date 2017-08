Amazing Race Canada contestants Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle saw a familiar face on the streets of Ottawa during last night's episode. (Screenshot courtesy CTV)

The Amazing Race Canada took contestants to Ottawa on last night’s episode.

And Rosslander Ryan Lachapelle ran into someone he knew.

Lachapelle and teammate Kenneth McAlpine finished fifth in this leg of the race.

Challenges included grooming and saddling an RCMP horse and filling out a Canadian citizenship test.