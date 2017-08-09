Nakusp RCMP aren’t saying whether the disappearances of two men are related.

Allan Ellsworth, 53, of Kelowna was last seen in Trout Lake on July 31.

He’s six-foot-two (188 cm), 235 pounds (105 kg), with brown hair and green eyes.

Meanwhile, Jared Szabo, 29, of Revelstoke was last seen at Beaton on Aug. 1

Over the weekend police located Szabo’s 2004 white Dodge Ram pick-up truck in the Incomappleux River, along with fresh signs of a vehicle leaving the road.

However, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says due to the high water conditions, search and rescue technicians have been unable to reach the submerged vehicle.

Szabo was reported missing last Thursday. He was supposed to arrive in Revelstoke the previous evening but never arrived.

He’s described as six feet (183 cm) tall, 177 pounds (80 kg) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say extensive air and ground searches have been conducted in the area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ellsworth or Szabo is asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Allan Ellsworth is seen below.