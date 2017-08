It will look a lot like this in parts of our region Sunday.

A number of motorcycle enthusiasts will be riding through our region Sunday for a great cause.

Harvey Truax is one of the organizers for the sixth annual Ride to Support Veterans to raise funds for veterans’ transition programs.

He says they’ll be passing through a number of cities in the West Kootenay.

Festivities begin at the Trail Legion Branch with breakfast at 8:00 am.