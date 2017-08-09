Trail’s mayor says the proposed Waneta Dam sale is great for the community.
Mike Martin says the city looks forward to working with BC Hydro for years to come.
BC Hydro will purchase the dam and generating station from Teck Trail Operations for $1.2 billion.
The sale is likely to be finalized in the first quarter of 2018.
Meanwhile chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has given two thumbs up for the proposed dam sale.
Grace McGregor says it will ensure security for the region’s hydro for years to come.
A previous proposal from Fortis to buy the dam drew concerns from the Regional District and they requested that the province delay that sale.