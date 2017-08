BC Hydro will introduce plans for a wildlife enhancement project in the drawdown zone of the mid-to-lower Arrow Lakes Reservoir.

Spokeswoman Mary Anne Coules says residents will get a first hand look at a meeting this week in Burton.

The meeting is from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the community hall.

Public feedback will go a long way in deciding design plans for the project.

*Correction – We reported on air that the meeting was this Wednesday which was an error. The meeting is August 30.