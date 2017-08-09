99.3 The GOAT
Evacuation alert issued near Nelway
Greg Nesteroff
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Edgewood boil notice rescinded
Wylie Henderson
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Columbia Basin Culture Tour set for this weekend
Wylie Henderson
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
News
Regional News
Vehicle catches fire near Rossland Museum
Greg Nesteroff
,
staff
Tuesday, Aug. 8th, 2017
A vehicle fire last evening near the Rossland Museum was quickly extinguished.
Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue brought it under control six minutes after arriving.
There were no injuries.
