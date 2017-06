Photo credit - Lauren Derksen Photography RTRG competed against the Bavarian Barbarians from Kimberley last season and took home the win.

You can get your roller derby fix in Trail this weekend.

The Rossland Trail Roller Girls are hosting the Bavarian Barbarians from Kimberley at the Cominco Arena tomorrow.

RTRG skater Wendy McLeod, also known as Rogue Rage, expects tomorrow’s bout to be a close one.

Tickets are $10 and action starts at 6 pm.