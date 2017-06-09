The City of Castlegar says it’s very disappointed in the outcome of a recent lawsuit.

The case dealt with the tendering process for construction of the ponds at Millennium Park.

A judge ruled Maglio Installations should have been awarded the contract due to a deficiency in winning bidder Marwest Industries’ proposal.

The city says the municipal insurance association used their own lawyers for the case.

Mayor Lawrence Chernoff says MIA is considering whether to appeal.

Although damages haven’t been awarded the city is only on the hook for a $10,000 deductible.