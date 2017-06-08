The ponds at Millennium Park in Castlegar have been the subject of a lawsuit against the city.

A judge has ruled against the City of Castlegar in a lawsuit brought against it by a local company.

The case revolved around the ponds at Millennium Park built in 2013.

Maglio Installations and Marwest Industries both bid on the contract and the city awarded the job to Marwest.

But Maglio’s cried foul because they said the Marwest bid was missing a required preliminary construction schedule.

They alleged that by choosing that bid rather than disqualifying it, the city was in breach of contract.

The city maintained the schedule wasn’t a critical element of the bid, but a BC Supreme Court judge disagreed and ruled in Maglio’s favour.

What sort of compensation the company will receive will be the subject of a separate hearing.

The full judgement can be found here: http://www.courts.gov.bc.ca/jdb-txt/sc/17/08/2017BCSC0870.htm