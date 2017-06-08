Bargaining has ended between United Steelworkers locals 480 and 9705 and Teck Trail Operations and a strike vote is coming.

The union says the bargaining committee reached the end of their mandate June 5 and the offer fell short of what they feel is fair.

A strike vote will be held after a pair of social membership meetings tuesday at the bailey theatre.

The union is calling for a strong turnout and support for the strike vote so they’ll have a strong case for mediation.

The last contract expired May 31.