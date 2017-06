Residents in a number of Trail neighbourhoods are being asked to take extra measures to conserve water starting tomorrow.

Tadanac, Sunningdale, East & West Trail, the gulch and downtown are under a temporary water restriction which will remain in effect until Monday.

The restriction is so the city can provide day-to-day fire flow demand if needed while crews work on the Coleman Reservoir.

This means no watering lawns, washing sidewalks or driveways and turning off automatic sprinkler systems.