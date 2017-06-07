Amy Illsley assists deckhand John Zeman during a recent search of Slocan Lake for David Taylor. (Courtesy Isy Schumann)

No luck in the latest search for a man believed to have drowned on Slocan Lake last fall.

An Idaho couple who specialize in recovering drowning victims spent nine days looking for David Taylor.

New Denver resident Isy Schumann says Gene and Sandy Ralston put in an enormous effort.

Schumann says boulders in the lake throw off shadows that confuse the sonar equipment.

Another challenge was the wide search area.

Taylor went out in an aluminum boat last November and hasn’t been seen since.

Pictured below: Gene Ralston watches sonar images on the monitor carefully. Here the bottom is clear and silty. The depth was 356 feet at the time of the photo. The area in blue was searched with sonar. There were areas where a body will be hidden in the shadows of large boulders. (Courtesy Isy Schumann)