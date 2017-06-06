The evacuation order for a home on Woykin Road in the Slocan Valley has now been lifted.

That’s due to reduced river levels.

But the Regional District of Central Kootenay says about 70 properties remain on evacuation alert.

They are:

• 3946 Woykin Road

• All Properties on Slocan Valley West Road

• 4058, 3946, 3922, 4065, 4023, 3945, 3875, 3890, 3860, 3970, 4026 Indian Point Road

• 3771, 3801 Arrow Road

• 3750 Little Slocan S Road

• 4010, 4003 Passmore Lower Road

• 3305 Koch Siding

• 6315, 6316, 6268 Picard Rd