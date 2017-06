The incident with a young family and a bear in Rossland has highlighted the potential dangers of conflict situations.

City councillor Aaron Cosbey will present some research at next week’s council meeting on ways other cities deal with garbage.

Cosbey says city-wide bear-proof garbage cans or centralized collection points may be the answer.

Last week a mum and her three kids faced an aggressive young bear that had got into their basement.

Two bears ended up being shot by a conservation officer.