Castlegar’s Christine Archibald, who was killed in the London terror attack Saturday, will be among those remembered in a special local event next week.

Archibald worked at a homeless shelter in Calgary before going to Europe.

Her family has asked the community to remember Christine by getting involved in a shelter or donate to it.

Deb McIntosh runs the Harvest Food Bank.

A Peace and Healing Vigil will take place at Millenium Park June 11th at 6 pm to stand with all those in the community who are dealing with tragedy.