A key player in the local lumber industry is welcoming big federal dollars to ease the strain of US tariffs.

Ken Kalesnikoff, who is also chair of the Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association and co-chair of the new BC Wood Secretariat, is calling the $860 million “very positive.”

He’s still awaiting details on how mills like his could access the financial supports but he’s very excited about a focus on diversifying the market base for Canadian producers.

Many BC interior mills want help to improve access to the logs they need for their specialty value-added products.