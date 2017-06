The Slocan River is seen at Slocan Park last week. (Courtesy RDCK)

Only one property in the Slocan Valley remains on evacuation order as the immediate flooding risk declines.

But Regional District of Central Kootenay information officer Bronwyn Bird says many properties are still on evacuation alert.

Bird says at one stage they were preparing for a 1-in-50 year event but the Slocan River is now set to crest at a five or 10 year maximum flow.

Meanwhile in the boundary the evacuation alert for properties in the manly meadows area has been rescinded.