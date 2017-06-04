Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that the Canadian woman killed in Saturday’s attack in London is Christine Archibald of Castlegar.

Hana Mae Nassar of News 1130 broke the news via Twitter:

Her family released the following statement:

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected. She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in a statement released earlier this morning, “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed. We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery.”