Trail RCMP say they’ve received 13 reports of thefts from parked cars in the Warfield area.

In every case, the vehicles were left unlocked. Items stolen ranged from small amounts of money to personal electronics and tools.

Also in the Warfield area, a truck was stolen from a garage. In this case, the home was left unlocked and the truck keys were left just inside the door, where the culprit grabbed them.

Police say they’re following up on several leads but anyone with tips is encouraged to contact Trail RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Also: lock your vehicles and don’t leave valuables in them.