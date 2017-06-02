The Slocan River is seen along Slocan Valley West Road, which is now under an evacuation order.

Will the weather the next few days impact the localised flooding in our area?

That remains unclear.

South East Fire Centre meteorologist Ron Lakeman says while the temperatures aren’t set to get too high (23 C Friday and Saturday) rain and thunderstorm activity is possible come Sunday.

At this stage he says that appears to be keeping to the east of us.

And on Monday there’s the potential for what’s called a closed low pressure system.

The Slocan and Kettle rivers are under a flood watch.

Lakeman says looking at the week to come we’re in for a warming trend mid week (with temperatures up to 27 C Wednesday) and over the coming weeks he’s reminding us it is more common for us to get heavy rain in June compared with May.