Townsend’s big-eared bats waiting to be counted. (J. Craig photo)

The Kootenay Community Bat Program needs your help.

Project biologist Leigh Ann Isaac says they’re looking for people to help with their annual count.

Isaac says the count is being done partly to create baseline data before White Nose Syndrome arrives in BC.

That’s the fungal disease that is fatal to bats.

To register for a bat count, visit bcbats.ca, call 1-855-9BC-BATS (ext. 14) or email kootenay@bcbats.ca.