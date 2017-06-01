Slocan Valley West Road is seen at bottom in a Google Earth image.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has declared a state of local emergency and an evacuation order for Slocan Valley West Road in Slocan Park.

It’s following flooding due to a continued rise of the Slocan River.

Several sections of the road have already been submerged, the RDCK said in a news release this morning.

A flood watch remains in place for the Slocan River, with the river having reached or exceeded the 20-year return level.

The evacuation order covers 2220 to 2987 Slocan Valley West Road.

Residents are required to leave the affected area immediately and report to the reception centre at the Passmore fire hall.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled.