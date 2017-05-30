The Slocan River is expected to rapidly rise this week due to a melting high level snow pack.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Slocan, with a once-in-50-year level expected on Friday. The river near Crescent Valley is currently flowing at approximately 520 cubic meters per second and is expected to rise up to 747 cubic meters per second by Friday.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says river levels also depend on how much rain we get. Showers are in the forecast pretty much every day starting tomorrow.

The RDCK says residents living in low lying riverfront properties should take precautions to protect their properties from flooding. Sandbags can be found at the following locations: