Improvements to the search and rescue hall in Fruitvale are almost completed. (Courtesy South Columbia Search and Rescue)

South Columbia Search and Rescue is holding the grand opening of their new hall in Fruitvale tomorrow.

President Mike Hudson says crews love their new digs.

There will be gear displays, a ribbon cutting and a station to sign up if you’re interested in joining the local SAR team.

It starts at 3 pm.