Warm temperatures over the next week are expected to raise the flooding risk around the region.

RDCK emergency co-ordinator Nora Hannon says the Slocan River could hit a 10-year level next week.

Hannon says residents are making preparations although she’s not aware of any flooding just yet.

Kootenay Lake is expected to match or exceed levels recorded in 2012, the last big water year.

