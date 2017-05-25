Great news for Trail Regional Airport.

It has received $4.6 million in grant funding through the federal government’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

It’s one of 34 across the country to benefit from the initiative.

The funds will be used on the airport’s airside pavement rehabilitation project.

Work on the runway is scheduled to commence this summer.

A few weeks ago there was a groundbreaking ceremony at the airport to mark the beginning of construction of a new terminal building.

Both projects will be completed this year.